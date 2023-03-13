Srinagar, Mar 13 (PTI) National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Monday termed Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's comment about Azaan -- the Muslim call for prayer -- "deeply hurtful".

Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Monday said loudspeakers used for 'Azaan' disturb people, especially students preparing for examinations and patients in hospitals. He was responding to a query on his comments on Azaan made during the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Sunday at Shantinagar, which has gone viral on social media.

Reacting to Eshwarappa's comments, Abdullah tweeted, "Setting aside the deeply hurtful comments from the BJP for a moment, who will explain to this ignoramus that an Azaan is not a prayer meant for Allah but is, in fact, a call to prayer meant for people. While Allah hears and sees all, humans alas often don't."

