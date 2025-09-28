Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday condoled the loss of many precious lives in a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. As many as 39 people were killed in the tragedy.

In a post shared on X, Reddy said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic stampede in #Karur that led to loss of many precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) in charge of Tamil Nadu, G Venkatraman, noted that earlier rallies of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK had "smaller crowds", but this time the turnout was "far higher" than expected a day after 38 people died at a rally addressed by TVK president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

DGP Venkatraman stated that the "reality" is that the crowd had already been "waiting for hours without sufficient food and water", as Vijay arrived few hours late at the venue.

"The permission for the meeting was given for 3 pm to 10 pm, but crowds started assembling as early as 11 am. By the time Vijay arrived at 7:40 pm., the crowd had already been waiting for hours without sufficient food and water. That is the reality. Vijay himself appreciated the police for their role but stressed that party cadres must take responsibility for crowd management. It does not mean the police should deploy numbers equal to the entire crowd of 27,000. The reasons behind the tragic incident will be revealed only after the inquiry. A one-person commission has already been established. Until then, I cannot comment further on it," DGP told reporters.

He also said that police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the venue where Vijay was scheduled to address.

"This is a deeply tragic incident. So far, 38 people have died: 12 men, 16 women, and 10 children (five boys and five girls). Following the incident, we reviewed the steps that the police should take...Earlier rallies of TVK had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher than expected. Though organisers had requested a large ground in Karur, anticipating about 10,000 people, nearly 27,000 gathered. At the campaign venue where Vijay was to address the public, 500-plus police personnel were on duty"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Government Medical College and Hospital late on Saturday night and met with those injured in Saturday's stampede.

CM MK Stalin paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede incident. He also meets the families of victims. Following the incident, He landed in Trichy from Chennai and headed to Karuru by road. (ANI)

