Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI): Pandeshwar Fire Station in Mangaluru on Friday rescued a deer who was trapped in a deep well in Kinnya in Mangaluru in Karnataka, said Pandeshwar station.

The rescued deer was handed over to the forest department, added the Pandeshwar station.

Also Read | Delhi Police Busted Inter-State Drug Trafficking Racket, Two Person Arrested.

Treatment was given for its injuries at leg and backbone in a veterinary hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)