Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Friday attended the Army Commanders Conference in Jaisalmer.

The Army Commanders Conference is a high-level institutional forum for the Army's senior leadership to assess the security situation, deliberate on operational priorities, and make key policy decisions.

Singh also inaugurated the Chandpuri Hall at Longewala Yudh Sthal; meanwhile, he launched the Naman Centres, the Sainik Yatri Mitra app and the Equipment Helpline app.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh paid homage at the revered Tanot Mata Mandir near Longewala in Jaisalmer. During his visit, he observed the unexploded bomb shells dropped by Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War on the Shri Tanot Rai Mata temple complex, which remarkably did not detonate.

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh inaugurated Shaurya Van in Jaisalmer, following which he also visited the 1971 Indo-Pak war museum.

Singh also witnessed the star attraction of Shaurya Van. Shaurya Van is a new light-and-sound show in Thar Desert, dedicated to the bravery of Indian soldiers. The purpose of the show is to honour the Indian soldiers and showcase their valour and sacrifices. The light-and-sound show takes place at the 1971 Indo-Pak museum in Jaisalmer.

Rajnath Singh also released the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 at a function in South Block, New Delhi, as per a Ministry of Defence release.

Effective from November 1, the new procurement manual will facilitate revenue procurement of approximately Rs one lakh crore by the three Services and other establishments under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Appreciating the efforts of MoD and HQ Integrated Defence Staff in revising the manual, Singh expressed confidence that the new manual will simplify procedures, bring uniformity in functioning, and help provide the goods and services required by the Armed Forces for operational preparedness.

It will also provide more opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups in defence manufacturing and technology, while duly ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in procurement.

Financial Advisor (Defence Services), Mayank Sharma, gave a brief overview of DPM 2025 and highlighted how the manual has been prepared in close consultation with the services and other stakeholders.

Some key provisions have been altered to expedite decision-making and promote ease of doing business. Liquidated damages (LD), which are levied for delayed delivery of stores and services, have been relaxed, and the maximum LD of 10 per cent will be levied only in cases of inordinate delay.

This provision has been further relaxed for indigenisation, with only 0.1 per cent LD per week levied, instead of 0.5 per cent per week as applicable in other cases. (ANI)

