New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired the third meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) set up to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken to ensure the continued availability of essential commodities and safeguard Indian citizens from the impact of regional tensions.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rajnath Singh said, "Chaired the 3rd meeting of the Group of Ministers on West Asia. Reviewed the measures being taken in the wake of evolving situation in the West Asia. The Government is ensuring continued availability of LPG, petrol and diesel, fertilisers for farmers and facilitating supply of essential commodities in the country. The Govt. under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has been doing exceptional work in safeguarding our citizens from the impact of the conflict."

The second meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) was held on Thursday, April 3, that was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, stressed the need for round-the-clock monitoring of the evolving situation amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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He added that the IGoM was briefed on various measures being undertaken by the government in view of the current geopolitical situation. The ministers also deliberated on the next course of action to mitigate any adverse impact stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"The IGoM was apprised of the measures being taken by the Government in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict. We also deliberated upon the next steps to be taken by the Govt. to mitigate any adverse impact arising due to the ongoing conflict," he said.

Earlier, in a separate post, Singh also informed that he participated in the self-enumeration process as part of the upcoming Census 2027 exercise. Highlighting the significance of the initiative, he said that Phase I of Census 2027, which includes house listing and housing operations, has already commenced.

The Defence Minister noted that for the first time, digital data collection has been emphasised in the census process, enabling citizens to self-enumerate their household details. He urged people to actively take part in the exercise.

"Participated in the self-enumeration process as part of the Census 2027. I urge everyone to actively participate and complete self-enumeration, helping build a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat," Singh said. (ANI)

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