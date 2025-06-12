New Delhi [India], June 12 ( ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday interacted with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mount Everest Expedition team in New Delhi on Thursday, after the team successfully scaled Mount Everest on May 18.

He praised their courage, discipline, and the role of NCC in building national pride among young people.

During the interaction, Rajnath Singh said, "I feel proud to be among the cadets who scaled the heights of Mount Everest. I congratulate the cadets and their families. NCC also deserves praise for deciding to send its cadets to this summit. This was also a test of your discipline and patience. I am confident that you will face all challenges in life with courage and win against them...NCC has successfully inculcated a sense of national pride in its cadets."

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth interacted with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mount Everest Expedition team in New Delhi on Wednesday, after the team successfully scaled Mount Everest on May 18, 2025. During the interaction, the cadets shared their experiences from the expedition, highlighting the planning, training and challenges faced during the climb.

Sanjay Seth lauded the efforts and teamwork of the cadets for their incredible feat.

The feat marked the third successful Everest expedition by the NCC, following similar accomplishments in 2013 and 2016. The expedition team comprised ten cadets, five boys and five girls, with an average age of just 19 years, many of whom were novice climbers.

They were supported by a contingent of officers, junior commissioned officers, instructors and non-commissioned officers, making it a well-coordinated and professionally managed mission. The expedition was flagged off by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh from New Delhi on April 03, 2025.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Tuesday, felicitated NCC cadets who successfully summited Mt Everest as part of the NCC's third Everest Expedition.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), ten cadets -- five boys and five girls -- reached the summit of Mt Everest on May 18. (ANI)

