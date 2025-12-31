Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

Rajnath Singh has arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations on the second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

Also Read | Gemini Watermark, Wedding Card Photo: AI Images Used To Secure the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award? Controversy Hits IAS Officials Including Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi.

He was welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled on January 22, 2024, at the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

Also Read | MCA Portal Faces Technical Glitches as December 31 Deadline Ends Today, Filers Demand Extension of GSTR 9 Due Date.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to people on the occasion, highlighting the significance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and the struggle behind it.

"Today, in the holy city of Shri Ayodhya, which is bearing witness to the pinnacle of India's consciousness, is the sacred day marking the second anniversary of the Prana Pratishtha of the new idol of Lord Shri Ram Lala. The consecration of Shri Ram Lala in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple symbolises that centuries of struggle have come to an end and the pain has found respite," he said in a post on X.

"It is the culmination of the penance and struggle of our three generations, the blessings of the revered saints and ascetics, and the faith of 140 crore fellow countrymen that today we are witnessing this sacred moment. Today, there is contentment in the heart of every devotee of Ram," he added.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya witnessed a sea of devotees as the holy city marked the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

On this auspicious occasion, thousands of devotees from across the country arrived in the temple town to offer prayers, filling the entire Ram Nagari with devotion, faith and spiritual fervour.

From the temple entrance to the streets of Ayodhya, the atmosphere resonated with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as devotees gathered to seek blessings. Many pilgrims expressed that beginning the New Year with the darshan of Lord Ram holds special spiritual significance, bringing peace, positivity and divine grace into their lives.

Security arrangements were tightened across the temple complex and adjoining areas to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and maintain law and order during the large turnout.

The second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha has further strengthened Ayodhya's position as a major spiritual and cultural centre, with devotees continuing to throng the holy city to seek the blessings of Lord Ram as the New Year begins. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)