New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Captain Vikram Batra on his Balidan Diwas and called him a glorious example of bravery and sacrifice.

He posted on his X account, "Remembering the supreme sacrifice made by Captain Vikram Batra on his Balidan Diwas. His unmatched bravery and sacrifice during the Kargil War remain a glorious example of courage in the service of the nation. My tributes to him on his 'Balidan Diwas'."

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Calls BRICS Nations To Collectively Pursue Responsible Use of AI To Balance Innovation With Governance.

Captain Vikram Batra was a brave officer of the Indian Army who fought in the 1999 Kargil War. On 7 July 1999, Captain Batra was hit by enemy fire and was martyred.

For his bravery, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour. Every year, 7 July is celebrated as Balidan Diwas to honour his sacrifice.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) will host the Controllers' Conference 2025 from July 7 to 9 at the Dr SK Kothari Auditorium, DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi, which will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 7.

The conference will be inaugurated in the presence of top military and civilian leadership including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Financial Adviser (Defence Services), S G Dastidar, and Controller General of Defence Accounts Mayank Sharma, marking it as a key platform for shaping the future of India's defence financial architecture said Ministry of Defence.

A flagship forum for policy dialogue, strategic review, and institutional innovation, the Controllers' Conference brings together top leadership from DAD, the civil service, academia, think tanks, and stakeholders across the defence and finance sectors. It serves as a vital platform for evaluating challenges, initiating reform, and advancing the role of financial governance in defence preparedness.

The theme of this year's conference, 'Transforming Financial Advice, Payment, Audit and Accounting through Defence Finance and Economics,' reflects a paradigm shift within the department, repositioning DAD from a finance & accounts body to a future-ready institution focused on Defence Finance and Economics. This transformation, guided by the strategic vision articulated by the Raksha Mantri on October 01, 2024, is internally driven, inclusive, and aligned with emerging national security imperatives.

The transition is anchored in DAD's new mission statement and Motto 'Alert, Agile, Adaptive' which will be formally released during the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)