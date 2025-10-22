New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the second edition of the Indian Navy's biannual Commanders' Conference 2025 to be held in the national capital from October 22 to 24.

The Conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor' and the Navy's high tempo of operations and combat preparedness.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Convict Sanjay Roy's 11-Year-Old Niece Found Hanging Inside Cupboard; Preliminary Autopsy Report Suggests Suicide.

The Navy's focus on enhancing combat capabilities, interoperability, and joint Operations with Indian Army, IAF, and ICG underscores its resolve to deter emerging threats and showcase maritime prowess in the IOR and Indo-Pacific, an official release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan will address the Naval Commanders and provide a perspective on broader national interests and the vision towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The conference serves as a platform for close interaction with national leadership and bureaucrats, and fine tune Navy's outlook towards mitigating multi-dimensional challenges in current geo-strategic environment.

The conference also features addresses by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff and embedded discussions with senior naval leadership. Interactions would aim for harnessing synergy in joint planning and execution of operations and optimising resources for capability enhancement.

The Chief of the Naval staff, along with the Commander-in-Chiefs, will review and assess plans pertaining to the overall security situation in the Indian Ocean region.

Paradigms related to Naval operations, training and resource-availability towards varied Op tasking in current scenario would also be agenda for discussion.

The Commanders would also delve on the Navy's roadmap for the future prospects, including key enablers, improved Op Logistics and digitisation.

The discussions are planned to review disruptive technologies viz. AI, Big Data and ML for combat solutions and sustained seamless operations in a safe and secure environment.

On a broader canvas, Navy's apex leadership will review its Operational preparedness on Western and Eastern Seaboards, boosting indigenisation and innovation under Make in India scheme, furthering government's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across all Regions), and promoting Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner in the IOR and Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)