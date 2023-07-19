New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair an all party meeting on Wednesday afternoon, convened by the Central government for the smooth functioning of the monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Thursday.

While the opposition parties will apprise the government of the issues they intend to raise during the session, the government also has prepared its legislative agenda.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says ‘More Than a Year Is Sufficient for Woman to Realise If Marriage Promise Is False’.

Apart from it, a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) floor leaders is also scheduled for today.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Five Terror Suspects Radicalised by LeT Operative Arrested With Firearms and Ammunition.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the session.

There will be a total of 17 sittings during the session.

The Monsoon session will start in the old Parliament building.

Opposition parties held a unity meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday and decided that the group will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Leaders from 26 opposition parties attended the two-day Bengaluru meeting, the second such meeting after the first meeting held in Patna.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance also held a meeting which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bill to replace the ordinance over control of services in Delhi is expected to come up during the monsoon session.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2023, which received Cabinet nod earlier this month, is also expected to be introduced.

Meanwhile, the Congress is demanding discussions on several issues, including the Manipur situation, and assault on federal structures among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)