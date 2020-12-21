New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Defence on Monday held a webinar on exploring synergies and strengthening defence cooperation between India and Nepal, an official statement said.

Defence ministry officials of both countries participated in the webinar.

"Both sides envisaged close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship between the two nations which is based on goodwill, mutual respect and appreciation of each other's aspirations and sensitivities," the ministry's statement said.

During the webinar, 12 Indian defence companies including Ashok Leyland, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence Systems gave product presentations on major platforms that India can offer, it said.

This webinar is part of Aero India 21 series of webinars that are being organised to boost defence cooperation and engagements with friendly foreign countries and achieve defence export target of USD 5 billion in the next five years, the statement said.

