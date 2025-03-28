New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday signed a contract with Metrea Management for the Wet Leasing of one Flight Refuelling Aircraft (FRA) for providing air-to-air refuelling training to pilots of IAF and Indian Navy. Metrea will provide FRA (KC135 Aircraft) within six months, which will be the first FRA to be wet leased by IAF, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

On March 28, the MoD signed two contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand, along with training and other associated equipment worth Rs. 62,700 crore, excluding taxes. The first contract is for the supply of 66 LCHs to the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the second is for the supply of 90 LCHs to the Indian Army, the release added.

The supply of these Helicopters shall commence from the third year and will be spread over the next five years. The contracts will enhance the combat capability of the Armed Forces at high altitudes.

LCH is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter having a capability of operating at an altitude of over 5000 meters. This helicopter has a large number of components designed & manufactured in India, and it is planned to achieve an overall indigenous content of over 65% during the execution of this procurement. This will involve over 250 domestic companies, mostly MSMEs, and will generate over 8,500 direct & indirect jobs.

As per the release, with the signing of these three contracts, the total number of contracts signed by the Ministry of Defence during 2024-25 reaches 193, with the overall contract value exceeding Rs 2,09,050 crore, which is the highest ever and nearly double the previous highest figure. Out of these, the contracts to domestic industry are 177 (92%) with a contract value of Rs 1,68,922 Crore (81%). (ANI)

