New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): In a significant move to promote reforms and ensure ease of doing business, the Department of Defence Production has waived off Quality Assurance (QA) charges levied by the QA agencies under its administrative control for the stores meant for the exports.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this industry-friendly initiative would make defence products cost-competitive in the global market.

The Ministry of Defence provides proof and testing facilities to the industry for their products through its various proof and testing establishments to make Indian defence products more competitive in the international market.

Charges are levied by the QA agencies as per the fixed rates and the industry adds this charge to the cost of the products which adversely affects its cost competitiveness. But now these charges have been scrapped. (ANI)

