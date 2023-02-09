Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Delegates, investors, and participants arriving in India to participate in the two global events-- Global Investors Summit, and G20 meeting-- in Uttar Pradesh's capital, will go through an RT-PCR Covid test, according to Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow.

Taking note of the events to be held here, the CMO, Manoj Agarwal, said, "We have installed 24x7 running booths for RT-PCR in the district, including at the airports. Besides this, our mobile teams are placed to conduct the Covid test of the delegates and the open Covid-testing booths are open for everyone, participating in the events."

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Arrested With Explosives Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to State.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 and PM Modi will visit Lucknow to inaugurate the event.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: In a First, Lithium and Gold Deposits Found in the Union Territory.

Uttar Pradesh Police has also made adequate security arrangements in the wake of this global event. State ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "UP Police is fully prepared for the upcoming Global Investors Summit and will ensure that the event is conducted without any hindrances," Kumar said.

After the conclusion of this three-day-long event, the G-20 meeting in Lucknow will take place from February 13-15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)