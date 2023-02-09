Jaipur, Feb 9: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rajasthan, the local police on Thursday arrested a man with 10 quintals of explosives.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team stopped a pickup van on Khan Bhakri road and found 40 sacks of detonators, connecting wires and other items inside it.

The driver, Rajesh Meena, had no permit for transporting the explosives, police said, adding that they were seized and Meena was arrested.

SP (Dausa) Sanjeev Nain said the explosives were supposed to be used for illegal mining.

Modi is proposed to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Dausa on February 12.

