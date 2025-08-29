Sas Nagar (Punjab) [India], August 29 (ANI): Punjab's flagship Aam Aadmi Clinics are drawing global attention, with 30 representatives from 13 countries visiting the Mohali clinic in Phase 7 on Friday to study its functioning and healthcare delivery model.

The delegation, comprising doctors, nurses, national health directors, educators and IT professionals, interacted with staff and reviewed services being provided at the clinic. They were briefed about patient footfall, infrastructure, diagnostic facilities, treatment protocols and free medicine delivery, and expressed appreciation for the Punjab Government's initiatives in strengthening primary healthcare.

District Immunisation Officer Girish Dogra and State Nodal Officer (e-Governance) Manjot Singh explained the operational framework of the clinics and addressed queries from the visiting representatives.

The international participants are in India as part of a special training programme on Digital Health for global representatives, organised by C-DAC Mohali in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The programme aims to showcase India's digital healthcare infrastructure and share best practices in primary healthcare services.

Delegates hailed from Ecuador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

During the visit, the team was also given a detailed presentation on eSushrut HMIS (Hospital Management Information System) adopted by the Punjab Government, which demonstrated the digital processes implemented in Aam Aadmi Clinics -- including patient registration, consultations, diagnostic services, pharmacy operations and follow-up care.

Officials said the visit reflects growing international recognition of Punjab's efforts to deliver accessible and affordable healthcare through its network of Aam Aadmi Clinics. (ANI)

