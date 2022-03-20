Srinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) A 36-member delegation from the gulf countries has arrived in Jammu to explore investment opportunities in the union territory, officials said on Sunday.

The delegation arrived following an invitation by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Dubai Expo in January this year, the officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He Wants To Emulate India’s Foreign Policy.

The delegation includes top businessmen from real estate, hospitality, telecom, import-export, and other sectors, and has also among it a member of the ruling family in Sharjah.

The delegation also includes one diplomat, a few educationists, and one journalist, they said.

Also Read | Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Hails PM Narendra Modi for Development Work in North-Eastern States.

As part of the four-day programme, the UT administration will apprise the party of investment opportunities in the region, with a focus on tourism and hospitality sector, the officials said.

The delegation will also visit the famous tourist spots of Pahalgam and Gulmarg to explore investment opportunities there, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)