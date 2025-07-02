New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman attempted suicide by drinking acid in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area after she was allegedly sexually exploited by a man for several years, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Md Rehan (26), has been arrested and the victim is undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

The accused had promised to marry the girl and blackmailed her with objectionable photographs, a senior police officer said, adding that the girl has also claimed that she had to undergo two abortions during the period.

He said the incident came to light on June 18, when an MLC (medico-legal case) report was received from Spinal Injuries Hospital stating that a woman had been admitted there after she consumed acid.

A police team reached the hospital, but the woman was declared unfit for recording a statement at the time. The local crime team was deployed and the scene of the incident was examined, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

An acid bottle was recovered from her residence. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim was in a relationship with a man named Rehan and they had known each other for last six to seven years. "It had led to emotional distress," the DCP said.

The girl was alone at home when she consumed acid. A neighbour noticed her in pain at around 4:45 pm and rushed her to the hospital. On June 20, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment due to the severity of her condition, he said.

Subsequently, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Vasant Kunj (South) police station, accusing Rehan of sexually exploiting her daughter after promising her marriage and blackmailing her with objectionable photographs, Goel said.

He said the complainant also handed over her daughter's mobile phone, which contained voice recordings allegedly supporting the allegations.

According to police, the sub-divisional magistrate of Vasant Vihar was informed, and a tehsildar was deputed to record the victim's statement at the hospital. However, the victim remained unfit to record a statement.

Based on the complaint, a preliminary report was submitted recommending a forensic analysis of the girl's mobile phone, police said.

The forensic examination of the mobile phone confirmed the presence of voice recordings consistent with the complaint.

Following this, a case was registered under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (Aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Vasant Kunj (South) police station on June 25, police said.

Rehan, a resident of Shankar Camp in Rangpuri Pahari, was arrested. He has studied up to class 12 and previously worked as a loader at the airport. He is currently unemployed and his father works as a labourer, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

