New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two shooters following an encounter in the Kalindi Kunj area in the national capital on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police, the miscreants were working at the behest of gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan, and were planning to murder a social media influencer.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 2, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Delhi Police's Counter-Intelligence team received information that the accused in the Haryana triple murder case were moving in the vicinity of New Friends Colony in Delhi. A trap was laid on Pushta Road in the Kalindi Kunj area.

Around 3 am, a bike approaching Pushta Road was signalled to stop. However, the criminals on the bike opened fire at the police. In the retaliatory fire, both criminals were shot in the legs.

Also Read | Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025: Central Railway Running Special Trains to Nagpur As Followers of Dr BR Ambedkar Converge at Deekshabhoomi.

The two shooters, identified as Rahul and Sahil, were then arrested, Delhi Police said.

As per the police, for the past few days, they had been conducting a recce of their targets in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Both injured criminals have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a wanted criminal was injured in a shootout that took place late last night between police in the Chaurakhas police station area of Kushinagar.

The injured criminal has been identified as Sugriva Kushwaha, who was wanted in cases such as animal smuggling and the Gangster Act, as per Police records.

The encounter took place near the Ghoraghat bridge in the Chaurakhas police station area, where police received information that the wanted criminal was present in the area. The SWAT team, Chaurakhas, and Patharwa police jointly laid a siege and began checking.

During this time, an attempt was made to stop a biker, but he opened fire on the police. In retaliatory action, the criminal was shot in the leg and apprehended on the spot. A pistol, cartridges, a motorcycle without a number plate and Rs 630 in cash were recovered from the arrested criminal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)