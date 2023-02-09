New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Under the Centre's de-addiction campaign, a total of 25 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) were dedicated to the nation on Thursday at a ceremony in Ambedkar Bhavan here.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Indian Citizenship Renounced by 2.25 Lakh People in 2022, Says Government Data.

The ministers gave information on how to make a drug-free country, how all the people of the country have to cooperate in this and what work is being done in the government sector.

Nityanand Rai said, "Under the 'Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan', 25 drug addiction treatment centres have been inaugurated today and the book 'prytn' related to drug de-addiction has also been released, for which I congratulate the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment."

Also Read | Indian Firms Paying an Average Rs 8.2 Crore for Email-Driven Cyber Attack: Report.

"We have to focus on the elimination of addiction. We have to first focus on the diffusion of drug detection networks, detention of culprits and rehabilitation from addiction. Then we will be able to build a healthy prosperous society," Rai added.

The Union Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for zero tolerance against narcotics.

"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs has adopted the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics and by adopting the policy of zero tolerance, we can give a message to the world and the country that we are against drugs and support a drug-free India. We will not tolerate any element that promotes drug addiction and if necessary we will take even the harshest steps," he said.

The minister mentioned the various statistics related to the seizure of drugs in the country.

"If we look at the statistics, the drugs seized from 2006 to 2013 are 22,45,000 kg. The drugs seized from 2014 to 2022 are 62,60,000 kg. We have worked with coordination, and our concrete steps are part of the drive to achieve success," he said.

"If we look at the cost, drugs worth 35 thousand crores were recovered from 2006 but drugs worth 97 thousand crores were seized from 2014-2022, which is more than three times. From 2006-2013, a total of 1,43,00,062 cases were reported, however, between 2014-2022, the number of cases was 4,14,697. The cases between 2006-2013 are clearly 125 per cent more," he added.

Rai further stated, "Crores of men and women have been included in the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan. Until the Prime Minister's vision for a drug-free India is achieved and the consumption of drugs by the youth is stopped, we will not consider our efforts complete."

Union Minister Virend Singh highlighted the combined efforts of both ministries for combating drug abuse.

He said, "On August 15, 2020, the drug-free India campaign was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Everyone collectively needs to take strict steps to try to stop the supply of intoxicating material and go among the people for awareness against drug addiction and work for the rehabilitation and treatment of those who have become victims of drug habit. With this view, both ministries are taking up special activities."

Singh also talked about the programs being run under the anti-drug campaign in Kathua.

"15 blocks have been selected in Kathua. Similarly, 25 different blocks have been selected in different places, with the cooperation of the administrative authorities to make drug-free centres. The cooperation of society is also very important in this. If we work together, we will definitely be successful in achieving our goal. We will open many more drug de-addiction treatment centres in the coming days," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)