New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police has busted a racket involving doctors who were conducting surgeries without the requisite degrees and permissions at the Agarwal Medical Centre in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, with the arrest four persons.

As per police officials, they have received several complaints regarding post-operative deaths.

Also Read | Doda Bus Accident: Jammu and Kashmir LG Sinha Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased, Rs 1 Lakh for Injured.

The Delhi Police, in a statement said that, a woman from Sangam Vihar filed a complaint on October 10, 2022, alleging that her husband, Asgar Ali underwent gallbladder stone removal at Agarwal Medical Centre on September 19, 2022.

"Initially, Dr Neeraj Agarwal claimed that a renowned surgeon, Dr Jaspreet Singh would perform the surgery. However, just before the surgery, they were told that due to an emergency, Dr Jaspreet Singh would not conduct the operation. It was done by Dr Mahender Singh along with Dr Neeraj Agarwal and Dr Pooja," the police said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Vijayashanthi Quits BJP, Likely To Join Congress.

The complainant further alleged that her husband experienced severe pain post-surgery and was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared dead.

"Later, it was discovered that Dr. Mahender Singh and Dr. Pooja were fake doctors," the complainant said.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered with Greater Kailash-1 Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During the course of the investigation, a version of the complainant was investigated and it was revealed that on Dr Jaspreet Singh Bajwa was not present at the time of surgery of the deceased Asgar Ali.

"Further, it was also revealed that Dr Jaspreet Singh had prepared fake documents regarding the surgery of the deceased. During further course of the investigation, it was also revealed that approximately seven complaints were filed to the Delhi Medical Council against Agrawal Medical Centre, and Dr Neeraj Agrawal and his wife Puja Agrawal from 2016 to date by different complainants, wherein the patient lost their life due to negligence," the police added.

On October 27 this year, another patient namely Jai Narayan was operated for the removal of gallbladder stone and subsequently died.

"On November 1, a medical board consisting four doctors was called to examine the alleged medical centre and lot of shortcomings and deficiencies were observed. During further course of investigation, it was revealed that Dr Neeraj Agarwal, Director of Agarwal Medical Centre used to prepare fake documents pertaining to the treatment/surgery of the patients in a very frequent manner," the police said.

"The autopsy report of deceased Asgar Ali indicated the cause of death as hemorrhagic shock due to complications from laparoscopic cholecystectomy," said the DCP.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Dr Neeraj Agarwal, his wife Pooja Agarwal formerly an assistant who was allegedly pretending to be Dr. Pooja Agarwal, Mahender (ex-lab technician), and Dr. Jaspreet, who fabricated surgery notes.

The arrests were based on sufficient evidence of planned surgeries by unqualified individuals, it added.

Police have also recovered and seized 414 Prescription Slips containing only signatures of the doctors after leaving considerable space at the top of the prescription slips, two registers containing details of patients whose abortions were conducted at the hospital.

"Many banned medicines were recovered, as were many injections and expired surgical blades and original prescription slips of different patients," the police added.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)