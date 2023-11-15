Srinagar, November 15: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Additionally, he has also approved an amount of Rs 1 lakh for those injured and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

In a tweet, he stated, "An ex-gratia of Rs.5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those injured. J-K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to the affected families."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Doda bus accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 33 Killed, 22 Wounded as Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge in Doda (See Pics and Videos).

As many as 38 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said.

"Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious," Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said. Dr Singh also said a helicopter service was being arranged to airlift the injured. Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 30 Feared Dead as Passenger Bus Falls Into Gorge in Doda, Major Rescue Operation Underway (See Pics and Videos).

"Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required being provided," Mr Singh said on X (formerly Twitter).

