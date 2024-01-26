New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Five people are feared trapped in a fire that broke out at a residence in the Shahdara area on Friday evening, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), "We received a call regarding a fire in a house in the Shahdara area."

As per DFS officials, five fire tenders rushed to the site shortly after receiving the information.

"Five people feared being trapped. A rescue operation is underway," they said.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

