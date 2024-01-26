New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Six persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a residence in the Shahdara area of Delhi on Friday evening, officials informed.

An officer of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) told ANI, "Around 6.55 pm, a fire broke out inside a residence in the Shahdara area. The firefighters managed to pull six persons out from the scene of the blaze."

After receiving word of the incident, five fire tenders rushed to the scene and launched an immediate dousing operation.

"Six persons, 5 adults and a child, were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital," the official added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

