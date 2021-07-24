New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Over 69,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Delhi Saturday, taking the cumulative number to over 96 lakh, according to a government statement.

The vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government said the city received 83,320 doses of Covishield Friday after which the total number of doses available on Saturday morning reached 1,08,460.

The number of Covaxin doses available was 2,26,760, the bulletin said.

The government has said that only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks can be used for the first dose, since its reserves are limited and its delivery cycles irregular. Also on account of limited stocks of Covishield, the government has directed its stocks to be used only for the second dose till July 31 at all its centres.

The bulletin said that many in the 18-44 age group will be qualifying for the second dose in the coming weeks.

A total of 69,879 vaccine doses were administered Saturday, taking the cumulative tally to 96,73,598, according to the CoWin portal.

Of the over 96 lakh doses, 23,84,076 were second doses.

A total of 55,58,874 men and 41,11,264 women have been inoculated, according to the portal.

As many as 46,79,471 people in the 18-44 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 31,11,619 in the 45-60 age group have been inoculated and more than 18,82,508 people above 60 have been vaccinated, the portal said.

