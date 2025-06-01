New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A total of four flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to inclement weather conditions on Sunday evening.

A source said that due to adverse weather, one flight each to Chandigarh and Amritsar, and two flights were diverted to Jaipur between 5 pm and 5:30 pm.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Asks PM Narendra Modi To Stop 'Self Praise', Recuse Himself From Election Campaign (Watch Video).

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 350 flights were delayed at the airport on Sunday.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets ADB President Masato Kanda, Latter Pledges USD 10 Billion for Indian Urban Infrastructure (See Pic).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)