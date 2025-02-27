New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): BJP legislator Neelam Pahalwan, on Thursday, submitted a proposal in the Delhi Assembly to rename Najafgarh to 'Nahargarh,' claiming that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had renamed the constituency and demanding its original name be restored.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan said, "You know that my constituency is from the rural areas of Delhi, and it borders three areas of Haryana. When the Mughal ruler, Emperor Shah Alam II, took control of Najafgarh, there was a lot of oppression in the region."

She spoke of Raja Nahar Singh's role during the 1857 revolution.

"During the 1857 revolt, Raja Nahar Singh fought and brought the Najafgarh area into the Delhi province," Pahalwan said.

"Despite several efforts, including through the then MP Parvesh Verma, we tried to change the name of Najafgarh to 'Nahargarh'. This change is important because the people of Najafgarh have suffered great oppression, and it holds a lot of significance for the people there. The kings of the region fought for their existence."

In her address in the Assembly, the BJP MLA also called for unity in supporting the cause. "I have great hope that the entire house, including our honourable Chief Minister and all of you, will support me in this fight," Pahalwan said.

Meanwhile, RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma also submitted a proposal in the Delhi Assembly today seeking the renaming of Mohammadpur in the R K Puram constituency to Madhavpur. (ANI)

