New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): In a heartening display of inclusion, impaired first-time voters cast their ballots at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) community centre in Golf Link on Wednesday during the Delhi Assembly elections.

Sunny Kumar Singh, District Magistrate (DM) of New Delhi, shared that the polling centre had been specifically designed to cater to Persons with Disabilities (PwD), aiming to provide a comfortable and empowering experience. "As a green Delhi initiative, we are providing saplings to voters from the forest department, NDMC. We have designed this polling centre, especially for our PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters so that they can feel the mosaic of democracy. We wanted to give them a good experience so that they come back to vote again. So many young voters came today to vote and we need to take inspiration from them," he said.

The district election office in New Delhi has launched various initiatives this year to encourage voter participation. One of these included offering special facilities at 20 polling booths, where sketch portraits of voters were created by fine artists.

The polling booth theme was 'Democracy Beyond Sight'.

A voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 63.83 per cent turnout among all districts.

The lowest turnout of 53.77 per cent was recorded in the South East district just behind the New Delhi district where a turnout of 54.37 per cent was recorded at 5 pm.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 58.86 per cent, East 58.98 per cent, North 57.24 per cent, North West 58.05 per cent, Shahdara 61.35 per cent, South 55.72 per cent, Central 55.24 per cent and West 57.42 per cent, as of 5 pm. Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory.

The results of this three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are set to be announced on February 8, when the vote counting will take place. (ANI)

