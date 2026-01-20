Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday attended the plenary deliberations of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) here and reiterated the need to set standards in the functioning of legislative institutions.

The second day of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Lucknow concluded with deliberations on three key themes: leveraging technology for transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric legislative processes; capacity building of legislators to enhance efficiency and strengthen democratic governance; and accountability of Legislatures towards the people.

Also Read | Mewar Royal Family Property Dispute: All About the Legal Battle As Delhi High Court Seeks Sisters’ Response to Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar’s Plea for Control of Assets.

Addressing the sessions, Birla commended the efforts of Satish Mahana, Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, for integrating best practices adopted by legislatures across the country into the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

He said Om Birla commended the efforts of Satish Mahana, Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, for integrating best practices adopted by legislatures across the country into the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Gold, Silver Prices Hit Record Highs on Multi Commodity Exchange As Global Tensions Push Investors to Safe Havens.

Recalling the major deliberations of previous AIPOCs, Birla emphasised the need for healthy competition among State Legislatures on parameters such as excellence, innovation and use of technology, according to a release.

Referring to the discussions held during the AIPOC at Dehradun in 2019, he reiterated his long-standing views on improving the efficiency and functioning of State Legislatures. He informed that a Committee has been constituted in this regard, which is examining issues related to standardisation of practices and procedures of legislative bodies in India.

In his remarks, Harivansh highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing the efficiency of legislatures and also outlined the various steps required to make this technology appropriate and reliable. Underscoring the practical use of AI in Parliament and various modes of its implementation, he stressed the need for greater coordination between Parliament and State Legislatures so that institutional knowledge of legislatures can be effectively utilised by both Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.

Birla will deliver the valedictory address at the conference tomorrow. The closing ceremony will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who will address the Conference. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)