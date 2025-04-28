New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday began its summer census of its avian diversity with the formal launch of the Delhi Bird Atlas Summer Survey at Lodhi Garden on Sunday morning, a statement said.

The event saw the participation of nearly 100 birdwatchers, volunteers, students, wildlife experts and conservationists, who gathered to kick off the large-scale citizen science initiative aimed at mapping the national capital's bird life.

The survey was flagged off by Shyam Sundar Kandpal, Chief Wildlife Warden of Delhi, and Dr Dipankar Ghose, Senior Director, Biodiversity Conservation at WWF-India, amid a lively gathering that included citizens of all age groups, the statement said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kandpal underlined the importance of community participation in conservation efforts. "This unique effort of birding by the Birding Community of Delhi will actually bring out the ecological health of the city, how green it is, how beautiful it is, and the beautifully maintained parks of Delhi, because birds will only be there once the environment is very well maintained," he said.

"It will go a long way in furthering the environmental issues of Delhi," he added.

Ghose emphasised the critical role such initiatives play in advancing scientific knowledge and building environmental stewardship.

"Creating an atlas like this is no small task. It requires dedication, patience and a shared love for nature. The Delhi Bird Atlas is a much-needed and truly unique effort to map the rich biodiversity of our capital city," he said.

The findings from the survey will be compiled into a separate report and will also contribute to the annual 'State of the Birds' report and other conservation publications, he added.

Organised by a consortium of conservation groups, including the Delhi Forest Department, Bird Count India, WWF-India, Delhi Bird Foundation, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Asian Adventures, and Wildlife SOS, the survey will continue through May and June 2025. Volunteers will cover over 145 subcells across Delhi's green spaces, wetlands, and urban habitats.

Volunteers underwent training sessions throughout April, and seven clusters have been formed for systematic coverage of different zones. Senior birders and experts will mentor survey teams to ensure robust data collection.

Highlighting the use of technology in modern birding, senior birder and cluster head Dr Rajesh Kalra said, "Merlin and eBird are incredible resources that make birdwatching and data collection so much easier. But beyond that, it's about passing on our passion for birds to the next generation of birders," the statement added.

