New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written a letter to the central provident fund commissioner urging him to look into the provident fund related complaints of employees of a hospital.

No immediate reaction was available from hospital over the issue.

Sachdeva recently met with a delegation of the Institute of Lever and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) employees who raised their grievances with him. "I met the ILBS employees and forwarded their complaints to the officer concerned ," he said.

ILBS is a Delhi-based hospital for liver and biliary diseases.

In his letter to central provident fund commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi, the Delhi BJP president, said that "serious concerns" have been conveyed to employees of ILBS which is an autonomous institution under the Delhi government.

It has been alleged that that there are "serious violations" of labour laws and provident fund (PF) regulations being systematically carried out, he said in the letter.

"The specific issue relates to the PF contributions being made by the institute, which, as per information received, are not in compliance with statutory requirements," he said.

He further wrote that the employer's contribution towards the provident fund is reportedly limited to only 8 per cent of the employees' salaries, in contravention of the statutory requirement of 12 per cent.

The salary figures submitted to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are shown to be lower than the actual amounts, thereby misrepresenting the contribution as compliant, Sachdeva wrote in the letter.

"Given the seriousness of the issue and the statutory obligations involved, I earnestly request that an immediate inquiry be ordered into these allegations," he demanded.

Most of the ILBS employees are on contractual appointments and reportedly refrain from raising these issues formally due to fear of termination and other reprisals, he claimed and added appropriate action is essential to protect their rights.

