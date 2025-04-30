New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at Dilli Haat in the national capital on Wednesday night, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts were underway to bring the blaze under control.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

