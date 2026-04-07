New Delhi, 07 April 2026: In a major step towards integrated, technology-driven transit security, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday formally assumed responsibility for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) 'Namo Bharat' corridor during an induction ceremony at New Ashok Nagar.

This marks the commencement of full-scale CISF deployment for securing India's first high-speed regional rapid transit system, ensuring safe and efficient travel for commuters across the National Capital Region (NCR).

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The ceremony featured the symbolic handing over of an insignia key by Managing Director, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Shri Shalabh Goel, to DG CISF, Shri Praveer Ranjan, signifying the formal transfer of security responsibilities for the corridor.

The programme began with DG CISF performing the Bhoomi Pujan/Shilanyas for the construction of bachelor accommodation, enhancing infrastructure support for CISF personnel deployed on RRTS duties. Senior officers from CISF and NCRTC reviewed operational preparedness, assessed infrastructure readiness, and interacted with personnel deployed for securing the corridor. CISF's deployment will ensure comprehensive security coverage across the RRTS network, including advanced surveillance systems, access control mechanisms, anti-sabotage checks, and swift response capabilities.

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Speaking on the occasion, DG CISF, Sh. Praveer Ranjan said, "The induction of CISF into the RRTS 'Namo Bharat' network marks a significant step in securing India's next-generation transport infrastructure. As mobility systems become faster and more interconnected, our approach to security must be equally advanced, integrated, and technology-driven. CISF is committed to delivering a seamless, robust, and passenger-centric security environment that not only safeguards infrastructure but also inspires confidence among commuters. We look forward to working closely with NCRTC and all stakeholders to set new benchmarks in transit security."

The event also included a familiarisation ride on the corridor, with DG CISF, MD NCRTC, and other officials travelling between New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan RRTS stations.

The induction of CISF, along with earlier integration with the Delhi Metro system through a jointly developed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), establishes a unified security framework across regional transit networks, with coordinated inspections, controlled access management, and enhanced passenger safety.

The RRTS 'Namo Bharat' project, implemented by NCRTC under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is designed to provide fast, reliable, and sustainable regional connectivity. Trains on the Delhi-Meerut corridor Phase-I are designed to run at speeds of up to 180 km/h, significantly reducing travel time across the NCR. (ANI)

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