New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 105 new orange-coloured DEVI (Delhi EV Inter-connector) electric buses and inaugurated the newly built Sector A9 depot in Narela, and said the Delhi government aims to make the city's entire public transport system electric by 2027.

Gupta said the depot was completed in just 90 days and claimed it reflects the BJP government's commitment to deliver on promises made to Delhi residents.

Currently, over 2,000 electric buses are operational in Delhi, and the government is actively working towards achieving 100% electrification of the entire transport system by 2027, she said.

The chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing even better facilities in rural areas than in urban localities.

She also criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of pushing the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) into losses and fostering a corrupt system.

"Buses are Delhi's lifeline. But under the previous government, routes were cut, buses reduced, and corruption seeped in," she said. Citing a CAG report, Gupta claimed that DTC had incurred losses amounting to Rs 65,000 crore during the earlier regime.

She further alleged that even the free bus ride scheme for women was marred by corruption and panic buttons were installed "just for show".

Highlighting the features of the new nine-metre-long electric buses, Gupta said that it has been developed on approximately 4000 square metres of land.

The terminal includes modern facilities for both passengers and buses. With three dedicated bus bays and two high-tech sheds (34m and 40m in length), it is designed as a modern public transport hub.

It also includes parking for buses, a new pass section, staff and passenger canteens, medical facilities, clean toilets, an RO water plant, a pantry, and EV charging stations, ensuring all basic and advanced amenities.

Gupta stated that this terminal, built for Rs 2.63 crore, will operate 75 buses on 9 major routes, most of which will be electric. These buses will connect areas like Old Delhi Railway Station, Mori Gate, Delhi Secretariat, Uttam Nagar, and border regions.

The depot will not only improve transit in North-West Delhi but also promote the vision of green, clean public transport throughout the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, who was present at the event, said the previous government denied people their right to better buses. "These buses should have arrived by the last monsoon, but the former government failed to deliver. Today, the BJP is fulfilling that promise," he said.

He said that earlier DEVI buses were green in colour, and this is the first time an entire fleet of orange-coloured buses has been introduced. This adds more vibrancy, and we will continue increasing their numbers, as we have been doing since the launch of the DEVI buses.

Delhi BJP leader Yogender Chandolia dismissed AAP's claim that this was just a rebranding exercise. "If these were AAP's buses, they would have been on the roads months ago. These are new buses, purchased and brought in under the BJP. AAP never procured small electric buses - they reused old ones," he said.

Chandolia said the new compact DEVI buses, with seating for 23 and standing space for 17 passengers, are ideal for navigating Delhi's narrow lanes and will benefit people. "This is the real Rekha Gupta Model - clean, modern, and efficient public transport," he added.

Currently, Delhi operates around 2,000 electric buses, and officials said the number will continue to rise, to achieve 100 per cent electrification of the bus fleet by 2027.

