New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting with members of the transgender community ahead of the Delhi Budget session 2026.

The Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly for 2026-27 will be held from March 23-25, 2026.

Also Read | Chand Raat Mubarak 2026: Wishes, Urdu Shayari, Eid Ka Chand Mubarak Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Share.

Earlier, on Thursday, Gupta held a consultation with gig workers and Shramiks to gather their recommendations for the upcoming state budget.

The meeting was focused on addressing systemic challenges, including the demand for formal employment status and the creation of specialised urban infrastructure to support those working in the delivery and transport sectors.

Also Read | How To Update Your Address in Aadhaar Online Until June 14 for Free.

"The Delhi government's budget session, scheduled to begin on March 23, will be the government's second budget. We have consulted with people from various sections of society to ensure that the Delhi government presents this budget in accordance with their suggestions. It should address public concerns and provide infrastructure for Delhi. We want to reach out to the public with a roadmap for a developed Delhi. Their participation is the biggest strength of this budget," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta on Friday also flagged off 300 new electric vehicle (EV) buses in the national capital. She said that the government has initiated interstate bus services from here to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A foundation stone was also laid for a new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office near the IP depot, the CM said.

"300 new EV buses have been added to Delhi's fleet. Delhi now has a total of 6,100 buses. We want to transform Delhi's fleet of public transport entirely electric. We have also started inter-state bus services from Delhi to Ghaziabad. This is our fifth interstate route. We also laid the foundation stone for a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office. We are making efforts to reform Delhi's public transport infrastructure," Gupta told reporters here. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)