New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 11 electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital on Tuesday as part of a larger project to establish 100 charging stations across Delhi.

While speaking at the event at the Indraprastha Metro Station Parking, the CM said that these high-tech low-cost electric vehicle charging stations are to promote the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Delhi and one can charge their vehicle at these stations at a meagre cost of Rs 3 per unit.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reviews Progress of Gujarat’s Maritime Heritage Complex, Says ‘Efforts On to Restore Glory of Dholavira, Lothal’.

The 100 EV stations that are to be set up in the next two months will have a total of 900 charging points and 103 swapping stations. The 11 EV stations launched today will have 73 charging points and 12 swapping points.

The cost of driving an electric two-wheeler is just 7 paise per km while it is Rs 1.75 for a petrol scooter. For electric three-wheelers, the cost is just 8 paise per km while it is Rs 2.62 for a CNG 3-wheeler. Driving a 4-wheeler EV will cost just 33 paise per km while it is roughly Rs 7 for a petrol 4-wheeler," Kejriwal said adding that such rates are perhaps the lowest all over the world.

Also Read | Chandrapur: Tiger Kills Man Grazing Cattle in Nagbhid Forest Range, Mutilated Body Recovered.

"In August 2020, when we notified the policy, the target of ensuring 25 per cent of all new sales of vehicles to be EVs by 2024 was considered very ambitious. However, in the last two years only, Delhi has emerged as the first state where EV adoption rates have reached double digits with an average of 10 per cent in the year 2022 and even crossing it over the period. In the last two years over 70,000 EVs have been bought in Delhi," he further said.

Claiming that some of the most progressive states and cities in the world including California and New York have been left behind by Delhi in its EV pursuit, he said that one of the key reasons for Delhi's success is the widespread installation of charging stations across Delhi.

"Delhi already has close to 2900 public charging points and 250 swapping stations. Which is perhaps the highest across the nation," Kejriwal said adding that with the inauguration of 11 charging stations, another 73 public charging points and 12 swapping stations have been opened for the public.

He further said that as part of the larger tender, around 900 charging points and 103 swapping stations would be made operational in the next two months across 100 charging stations in Delhi and 70% of these sites are Delhi Metro parking areas where EV users can easily park their vehicles for charging.

As per the Delhi Government, for setting up these charging and swapping stations, it has provided land at highly concessional rates and electrical infrastructure of up to 100kW on each site.

These Charging Stations have been developed at Indraprastha Metro Station Parking, Subhas Nagar Metro Station Parking, Vasant Vihar Metro station, Kair Depot, Dwarka Mor Metro Station Parking, Shadipur DTC Depot, Sarita Vihar Metro Station Parking, Mohan Estate Metro Parking, Harkesh Nagar Okhla Metro Station Parking, Hauz Khas Metro Station Parking and Parking Area Near Star Mall Mayur Vihar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)