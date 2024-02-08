New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will participate in Kerala's protest against the Centre to be staged in Delhi on Thursday under the leadership of CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The mega agitation will be held in Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Centre's alleged discrimination towards Kerala.

The protest will witness the participation of Ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from the state. DMK Minister P Thiaga Rajan will represent the DMK after Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin endorsed the protests led by Vijayan.

LDF convenor EP Jayarajan asserted that they are raising people's demands through the mega agitation.

"We are raising the people's demands. Yesterday it was Karnataka, today it is Kerala, tomorrow other states will also come," Jayarajan said.

Speaking on the protest, Kerala MLA K K Shailaja said, "Without getting proper tax share and funds from Central government, the state cannot sustain. They are not allowing us to borrow money also. Central govt is implementing some rules, especially for Kerala lowering the borrowing limit."

"Karnataka CM yesterday expressed his solidarity with us," she added.

Announcing the protest earlier through a press conference on Wednesday, CM Vijayan said, "We have had to resort to such an unprecedented struggle, as it is essential for Kerala's survival and advancement."

Vijayan pointed out that the agitation is not just intended to safeguard the constitutional rights of Kerala but of all states.

"This agitation is intended to safeguard the constitutional rights of all states, not merely Kerala's. The aim of this struggle is not to triumph over anyone, but to secure what we rightfully deserve instead of surrendering. We believe that the entire country will stand with Kerala in support of this protest," the Chief Minister said.

The Kerala Chief Minister claimed that the central government favours states which are governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party or the National Democratic Alliance.

"The BJP governs independently or in coalition with other parties in 17 states. The Central Government appears to solely favour these 17 states, while neglecting those not aligned with the NDA," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister asserted that it is unconstitutional for the central government to determine the borrowing limits of the states.

"The central government has no constitutional authority to determine the borrowing limits of the states. These measures, deemed unconstitutional and contrary to the recommendations of the Finance Commission, have been implemented through the exercise of powers lacking legal standing," he said. (ANI)

