Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reached Kedarnath with her family on Monday and offered her prayers.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is on a visit to Uttarakhand with her family following 100 days of the completion of the BJP government in Delhi.

On Sunday, CM Gupta took a holy dip in the River Ganga in Haridwar and vowed to clean Yamuna so that people can take a holy dip in the river.

She met Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj at Harihar Ashram in Haridwar.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "It is a feeling of immense joy. Yesterday, the government completed 100 days of rule in Delhi. Yesterday we did Aarti in Yamuna river and today, after taking a dip in the Ganga, I really feel that the pace of development in Delhi will now pick up more speed. Today, after taking the blessings of Gurujan, I am feeling more powerful within myself. I have a sense of responsibility. Delhi, which has been suffering for many years, now the government, which has come, it is our responsibility to ensure Delhi progresses. I ask for the strength that whatever the aspirations of the people are, I am able to fulfil them."

"I prayed to God that the way lakhs of devotees come to Haridwar to worship River Ganga, in the same way, River Yamuna can be cleaned so that people can take a holy dip there," the Delhi CM added.

CM Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar and took a holy dip in the Ganga river on Sunday.

After taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Taking blessings from Maa Ganga, we will work to make Maa Yamuna clean and beautiful. We will work to speed up the development of Delhi. Taking the blessings of Maa, I feel very satisfied that as the Chief Minister of Delhi, I will be able to do better work for Delhi."

On Saturday, CM Gupta performed Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP government. (ANI)

