Mumbai, June 2: Benchmark equity indices ended Friday’s session lower, dragged down by weakness in IT, Auto, and Metal stocks, while investors turned cautious amid lingering volatility and awaited key macroeconomic data. The BSE Sensex slipped 182.01 points to close at 81,451.01, while the Nifty50 fell 82.90 points to settle at 24,750.70. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on June 2, Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA), Apollo Hospitals (NSE: APOLLOHOSP), and IndiGo (NSE: INDIGO), among others. Investors are likely to track these counters closely on Monday, driven by earnings, fundraising updates, and regulatory developments. CII Elects Rajiv Memani as New President for 2025–26, EY India Chairman Takes Charge From ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri.

Market participants also remain attentive to global cues and the upcoming Q4FY25 GDP numbers. According to a CNBCTV18 report, Vodafone Idea narrowed its Q4 loss to INR 7,166.1 crore and announced a fundraising plan of up to INR 20,000 crore. Apollo Hospitals delivered a strong March quarter, with net profit rising 59.3% YoY, surpassing analyst expectations. Meanwhile, IndiGo secured a final extension from the DGCA on its wet lease agreement with Turkish Airlines, which may aid its international operations. Broader market trends suggest selective buying could continue in stocks with favourable earnings or policy tailwinds, even as index volatility persists. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank To Raise Charges on Credit Card and Banking Services From July 1.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on June 2

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA)

Vodafone Idea reported a narrower Q4 loss of INR 7,166.1 crore and announced plans to raise up to INR 20,000 crore, which could strengthen its balance sheet. Investors will watch the progress of this fundraising and its impact on the company’s financial health.

Apollo Hospitals (NSE: APOLLOHOSP)

Apollo Hospitals posted a strong Q4 profit jump of 59.3% YoY, beating estimates with robust revenue growth and margin expansion. The stock remains in focus due to its solid operational performance and positive earnings outlook.

IndiGo (NSE: INDIGO)

IndiGo secured a three-month extension on its wet lease agreement with Turkish Airlines, supporting its international capacity and fleet utilisation. This regulatory approval is expected to stabilise its operations amid ongoing industry challenges.

Nykaa (NSE: NYKAA)

Nykaa’s Q4 profit surged significantly, reflecting strong revenue growth and improved EBITDA margins, reflecting operational efficiency. Investors are likely to monitor its growth trajectory and market expansion.

IRB Infrastructure (NSE: IRB)

IRB Infrastructure’s plan to transfer approximately INR 8,450 crore highway assets to the IRB InvIT Fund signals a strategic move to unlock value. This transaction is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and focus on core operations.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (NSE: SPANDANA)

Spandana reported a steep Q4 net loss and a 38% revenue decline, raising concerns over asset quality and business recovery. Market participants will watch for signs of stabilisation and turnaround plans.

Puravankara Ltd (NSE: PURVA)

Puravankara posted a widened Q4 loss with a 41% drop in revenue, reflecting a slowdown in the real estate sector. Investors will monitor its recovery strategy and the impact of broader market conditions.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (NSE: ASTRAZEN)

AstraZeneca posted a 47.7% YoY jump in Q4 net profit, driven by strong revenue growth and margin expansion. The company remains in focus for its robust financial performance and product pipeline.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd(NSE: GENUSPOWER)

Genus Power saw a fivefold increase in Q4 net profit and strong revenue growth, highlighting operational efficiency. The stock is expected to attract attention on continued margin expansion and demand outlook.

Cipla Ltd (NSE: CIPLA)

Cipla received an FDA inspection observation at its Bommasandra facility, which may temporarily affect sentiment. Investors will watch closely how the company addresses the regulatory concern. Investors should keep a close watch on Vodafone Idea, Apollo Hospitals, IndiGo, Nykaa, IRB Infrastructure, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Puravankara, AstraZeneca Pharma, Genus Power, and Cipla as these stocks are poised for significant movements based on recent earnings, strategic developments, and regulatory updates on June 2. While some companies like Apollo Hospitals and Genus Power have shown strong profitability and growth, others, such as Spandana and Puravankara, face challenges that may impact their near-term performance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

