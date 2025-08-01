New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at an event on Friday assured that no slum in Delhi will be removed without providing proper houses to its residents.

She emphasised the need for collective effort to transform Delhi, criticising those who politicise slum issues, including Rahul Gandhi, who she noted is only now visiting the slums.

Gupta guaranteed that every slum dweller would be provided with permanent housing before any demolition, allocating a budget of Rs 700 crore for slum development.

The government plans to offer employment opportunities and skill training to slum residents, aiming to improve their living standards.

"Delhi has to be changed, we have to work together. Those involved in politics in Delhi's slums have no connection to it. Rahul Gandhi is coming to the slums now... The people of Aam Aadmi Party, who completed their entire tenure and left. They never laid pipelines in the slums of Delhi. Today, I want to say that not even a single slum in Delhi will be removed without giving them proper houses. We will provide them with employment, skills, and houses. If there is a need to change the policy, we will change the policy...," said Delhi CM.

Gupta is willing to amend policies to ensure dignity and housing for all, focusing on accelerated development and rejuvenating the Yamuna river. The Delhi government has initiated development projects in slum areas, including laying pipelines and constructing new roads.

Gupta visited a slum camp near the railway crossing at Shalimar Bagh, assuring residents of proper rehabilitation and housing arrangements.

She also mentioned that all ISBTs, bus depots, and the entire transport station need to be developed following the cleanliness drive at the Women and Child Development (WCD) Office, ISBT Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

Delhi CM said, "I just came from ISBT...all the ISBTs have to be developed, all the bus depots have to be developed, and the entire transport station has to be developed. You bring the ideas...we will do the work. Bring your vision...it is our job to put that work in place. Delhi has to be changed, and for that we have to work together."

Calling out Rahul Gandhi and the previous AAP government for using Delhi's slums as political props, Rekha Gupta said, "And let me tell you that those people who want to do politics in the slums of Delhi, who had no connection with anyone, even then Rahul Gandhi is coming to the slums. Have you ever come in your life to ask about the condition of slum dwellers? They only gave them a name, after that, they didn't give even the slightest facility to the slum dwellers."

"Those AAP party people who completed their work and went away, never laid a single pipeline in the slums of Delhi...," Gupta added.

Gupta claimed that even though the previous AAP left the government drowning in debt, she will make sure that houses will be given to everyone, and she will not allow demolition of even a single slum. She added, "...We have come to revive Delhi, to take Delhi forward..."

Delhi CM launched the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi' campaign today, and also took part in the cleanliness drive and cleaned piles of waste at the Women and Child Development (WCD) Office, ISBT Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay also participated in the Swachh Bharat Mission in the Green Park area of Delhi today. (ANI)

