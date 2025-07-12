New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in the Delhi Secretariat related to the Kanwar Yatra. Cabinet minister Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra accompanied her during the meeting.

In a post shared by Delhi CM on her official 'X' handle, Rekha Gupta informed that 374 registered Kanwar committees have been granted permission within 48 hours through a single-window system.

She stated that the officials have been given instructions to ensure no "shortcomings" in serving the "devotees" of Lord Shiva.

"Chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the Kanwar Yatra at the Delhi Secretariat. Cabinet Ministers Shri Ashish Sood ji and Shri Kapil Mishra ji were present at the meeting. Clear instructions have been given to officials to ensure no shortcomings in serving the devotees of Lord Shiva. This year, 374 registered Kanwar committees have been granted permission within 48 hours through a single-window system", the 'X' post said.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM noted that each Kanwar camp has been provided with 1200 units of free electricity and 75 per cent relief has been given in security deposits.

Rekha Gupta highlighted that for the Delhi government, Kanwar Yatra is an "opportunity" for "public service".

"Each camp has been provided with 1200 units of free electricity, simplified meter connections, and a 75% relief in security deposits. Arrangements for traffic, police, health, and cleanliness have been thoroughly strengthened at every level. 50% of the total amount will be provided to the committees before the event, with the remaining transferred directly to their accounts via DBT. For us, the Kanwar Yatra is an opportunity for public service. Our endeavor is to ensure that this yatra is conducted with devotion, safety, and good governance, in full dignity", Rekha Gupta wrote in her 'X' post.

Following the meeting, while addressing the reporters, the Delhi CM said that her government has broken the traditions, corruption, and mismanagement of the previous regime. CM Gupta stated that the work done by the Delhi government was "unprecedented" in itself.

"Breaking the tradition of corruption of the previous governments, breaking their tradition of mismanagement, breaking the tradition of troubling the public, the work done by the Delhi government regarding the Kanwar Yatra this time was unprecedented in itself...All the preparations have been done. All the arrangements for the toilets, which we are going to provide in the Kanwar camps, have been done. We have made electricity up to 1200 units free for the Kanwar camps", Rekha Gupta told reporters.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM noted that the people in the national capital are very "happy" and "welcome" gates have been put up at all the entries of Delhi to welcome the Kanwar Yatris.

Rekha Gupta informed that the government had called the people of the Ramlila Sangh and addressed their problems.

"The people are very happy today. Similarly, all the traffic and police arrangements have been made. Welcome gates are being installed at all the entries of Delhi and the government is fully prepared to welcome the devotees of Shiva...In the same way, we have called all the people of Ramlila, Ramlila Sangh, who are associated with the Ramlilas and have listened to their problems today and in the same way, the Delhi government will do all the work for Ramlilas", she said. (ANI)

