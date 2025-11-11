New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday expressed her condolences over the recent blast near the Red Fort in the national capital, which claimed the lives of at least eight people and left several others injured.

The chief minister called the incident unfortunate and assured that all relevant agencies are actively working to manage the situation.

Also Read | Apple Q3 2025 Shipments Surge: iPhone-Maker Highest-Ever Quarterly Shipments in India Reaching 5 Million Unit, Country’s Smartphone Market at 5-Year High.

She also mentioned visiting the hospital to meet the injured and reiterated the government's support for their families, ensuring they do not face any hardships.

Addressing a press conference, CM Rekha Gupta said, "It was an unfortunate incident. All the agencies are doing their work. We went to the hospital yesterday and met the injured persons. The government's support is with them, and their family should not face any problems."

Also Read | Dampa Assembly By-Election 2025: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security in Mizoram; Over 56% Turnout So Far.

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a blast near the historic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening.

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

Delhi Police and security agencies have narrowed down their investigation into Monday evening's blast.

The Delhi Police is focusing on the movements of the suspect, the suspected network from a university in Faridabad, and the nature of the explosive used in the incident, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)