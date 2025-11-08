New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed DUISIB to conduct a survey in slum areas to identify families still using traditional stoves and hearths, so that clean fuel can be provided to them under the Ujjwala Yojana, according to the Delhi CMO.

She stated that the government's goal is to ensure access to clean energy for every family in slum settlements, reducing both pollution and health risks, as stated in the CMO.

The Chief Minister also clarified that such families will be given priority for gas connections so that no one has to depend on traditional fuels anymore.

Launched in May 2016, PMUY aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country.

All PMUY beneficiaries receive a deposit-free LPG connection, which includes a Security Deposit (SD) for the Cylinder, Pressure Regulator, Suraksha Hose, Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet and installation charges. As per the existing modalities of Ujjwala 2.0, the first refill and stove are also provided free of cost to all beneficiaries.

PMUY beneficiaries are not required to make any payments for the LPG connection or the first refill or stove, as the Government of India/OMCs bears the cost for these.

Meanwhile on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has decided to change the working hours of the offices of the Delhi Government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent pollution, ensuring that the pressure of vehicles on the roads does not increase all at once and the traffic load is evenly distributed, thereby reducing pollution levels, according to the release.

According to the Chief Minister, a meeting was recently held with senior scientific officers of the Environment Department to discuss the pollution in the capital. It was decided that during the winter season (from November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026), phased changes would be made in the office timings of various departments of the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation.

The meeting also noted that during the previous government's tenure, office timings were altered when pollution increased in the capital during these periods. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to maintain a gap in the opening and closing times of offices to prevent simultaneous traffic pressure. During winters in Delhi, the levels of pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 rise far above normal standards, severely deteriorating air quality and significantly impacting public health. (ANI)

