New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a special CATS ambulance as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, aimed at enhancing public health services.

The Delhi government has dedicated 11 advanced CATS ambulances, equipped with high-quality medical equipment, to serve the city's residents.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says, 'If the SIT Fails To Make Headway, We Will Recommend CBI Investigation'.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta announced plans to introduce 53 additional ambulances by October.

"Through the Health Ministry, the Delhi government has provided several new services to the people of Delhi. 'Sewa Pakhwada' is currently underway, and under this initiative, we have dedicated 11 CATS ambulances to the people of Delhi. These ambulances are equipped with high-quality equipment and will benefit the residents of Delhi. By October, we will add 53 more ambulances to this," she said.

Also Read | Calling Husband 'Paaltu Chuha' Valid Grounds for Divorce: Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Family Court Order, Says Forcing Spouse to Abandon Parents Amounts to Mental Cruelty.

She also highlighted efforts to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by providing advanced medical equipment to hospitals in Delhi. Additionally, the Delhi government has launched an online organ donation portal to facilitate the organ donation process.

"We have to eradicate TB from the entire country; for the Prime Minister's mission, we have provided various machines to various hospitals in Delhi... We have done another major task. The Delhi government has also launched its online organ donation portal from today," she added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign 2025 held in New Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Emphasising the importance of Chandni Chowk as the city's heritage area, Gupta said that the place was also very important for commercial organisations.

"This area of Chandni Chowk is our heritage area. Millions of people visit here... It is also a very important place for commercial organisations. During festivals, cleanliness becomes even more essential here... The cleanliness here needs to be improved... We have reviewed the arrangements here with officials... We have also contributed through voluntary labour here," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)