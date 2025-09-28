New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed flyover at Nand Nagri, stating that the long-pending project has been completed in a short span under her government's tenure.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Gupta said, "The work, which was pending for years, was followed up by our government in a short time as soon as it came to power, and today it has been completed for the public at a cost of Rs. 180 crore."

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma told ANI that the government was committed to improving connectivity across the Yamuna region.

"Whatever flyovers and roads need to be built across the Yamuna Paar to streamline the traffic flow, the Delhi government will undertake all these works... There is no shortage of funds," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi CM flagged off a special CATS ambulance as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, aimed at enhancing public health services.

The Delhi government has dedicated 11 advanced CATS ambulances, equipped with high-quality medical equipment, to serve the city's residents.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta announced plans to introduce 53 additional ambulances by October.

"Through the Health Ministry, the Delhi government has provided several new services to the people of Delhi. 'Sewa Pakhwada' is currently underway, and under this initiative, we have dedicated 11 CATS ambulances to the people of Delhi. These ambulances are equipped with high-quality equipment and will benefit the residents of Delhi. By October, we will add 53 more ambulances to this," she said.

She also highlighted efforts to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by providing advanced medical equipment to hospitals in Delhi. Additionally, the Delhi government has launched an online organ donation portal to facilitate the organ donation process.

"We have to eradicate TB from the entire country; for the Prime Minister's mission, we have provided various machines to various hospitals in Delhi... We have done another major task. The Delhi government has also launched its online organ donation portal from today," she added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2. (ANI)

