New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday, just a day before the Delhi Assembly convenes for the first time since the formation of the new government.

The Assembly session of the national capital will commence tomorrow. On the first day (February 24), the swearing-in of all the MLAs and the election of the speaker will take place.

On the second day of the assembly (February 25), the Bharatiya Janata Party will be tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on the floor of the house.

The tabling of the CAG report was a significant issue during the election campaigning of the Delhi assembly elections, with the BJP vowing to table it in the first assembly session itself.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Earlier today, BJP MLA Harish Khurana expressed confidence in the report exposing the corruption of the erstwhile AAP-led government, saying "many things will come to light."

"The report will be tabled in the House and many things will come to light. I think the truth will come out in the CAG report. Whether it is education, liquor, or Sheesh Mahal, many such issues will be raised in the House," Khurana told ANI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, AAP's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the BJP is "imposing" its agenda instead of focusing on its promises.

"BJP should display optimistic politics. They should work on the promises they made to the people of Delhi instead of imposing their agenda. They said that in the first cabinet meeting, a resolution would be passed that every woman in Delhi would get Rs 2500 per month in her account," Kakkar said.

Kakkar noted the BJP's lack of initiative in the first cabinet meeting towards their promises, Kakkar reminded them of AAP adhering to their promises in the first meeting when they came to power. (ANI)

