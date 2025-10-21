New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and extended Diwali greetings during a courtesy visit.

In a post on X, Delhi CM expressed her gratitude after meeting the Prime Minister, describing him as "the world's most popular leader and India's illustrious Prime Minister."

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/1980540899273896327

"Paid a courtesy visit to the world's most popular leader and India's illustrious Prime Minister, the honourable @narendramodi ji, and conveyed heartfelt Diwali greetings. The esteemed Prime Minister ji's company and his blessings inspire new energy and determination to serve Delhi with even greater dedication. Heartfelt thanks for your valuable time and guidance," CM Gupta said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings.

The President of India in a social media post said, "Prime Minister Shri@narendramodicalled on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings."

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended Diwali greetings to the nation.

Sharing an X post, President Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world."

"This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement. This festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives. I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," the President added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his tradition of celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers, as he visted the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar this year. PM Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel.

"Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said in his address to the soldiers.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

