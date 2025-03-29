Puri (Odisha) [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP MP from Puri, Sambit Patra, also accompanied her during their visit to Jagannath temple.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "I am very fortunate that after assuming the responsibility of Chief Minister of Delhi, today I came to Puri for the first time and had darshan of lord Jagannath. I have prayed to the lord Jagannath that the path of progress on which we are trying to take the entire country and Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should always remain clear... We all are starting to work together for a developed Delhi..."

She said that she is very fortunate that after assuming the responsibility of Chief Minister of Delhi, today she came to Puri for the first time and had darshan of lord Jagannath.

Also Read | Disha Salian Died by Suicide, Was Depressed Over Father's Misuse of Money, Claims Mumbai Police Closure Report.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held last month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. The BJP formed the government after 27 years in Delhi. And Rekha Gupta became the fourth woman Chief Minister.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The CM said that having darshan of the Lord Jagannath was a beautiful experience further stating that he gained a new energy.

Speaking to the media, the CM said, "Having a darshan of Lord Jagannath is a beautiful experience. I had been here earlier,r too. I gain new energy whenever I come here. The sense of love and affection that Lord Jagannath provides is unique. So, I am delighted to have had this darshan today..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)