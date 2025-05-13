New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at the North Guruvayurappan Temple in the national capital on Monday.

CM Gupta was accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The national capital, Delhi, is a miniature of India. People from every state of the country live here, and Delhi has a lot of love and affection for everyone... I have come here today to congratulate the families from South India. Today is the anniversary of their temple, and as the Chief Minister, I have come to assure them that Delhi is theirs, and the Delhi government is with them through every happiness and sorrow."

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying of a 500 KV Solar Energy Plant at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was present on the occasion.

The LG said the initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"This is part of the Prime Minister's vision. I have visited the Legislative Assembly premises many times before. Though not all were implemented, I gave several suggestions in the past--as is often the case, it depends on one's intent and vision. But perhaps it was destined to be accomplished through the hands of Vijender Gupta Ji," Saxena said.

"Every time I come here, I feel a deep sense of the unique heritage this place holds, and it is our responsibility to preserve that legacy. It was in this very Assembly that Vithalbhai Patel once served as the Speaker. I'm pleased that an initiative like green energy is being launched from here. This foundation stone is not just symbolic. It is also historic," he added.

The Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, said that her government aims to build a solar energy network in Delhi to make the city green and clean.

"The Delhi government are taking up new projects every day, and work is underway on them. With the foundation laying of a 500 kw solar power plant in the Delhi Assembly, we aim to build a solar energy network in Delhi to make the city green and clean," Gupta told reporters.

The Chief Minister also said that her government is working to ensure more electric vehicles in Delhi, adding that the government will introduce 2,080 electric buses in the city.

"...We are also working to ensure more electric vehicles in Delhi. We will introduce 2,080 electric buses in the city. The Legislative Assembly Speaker is also doing a great job of making the Delhi Assembly paperless," she said. (ANI)

