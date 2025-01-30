New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote to the Election Commission on Thursday, alleging the distribution of money and liquor in Kalkaji constituency in "blatant violation" of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Atishi, who is also the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, claimed to have learned that money and liquor are being distributed in large quantities in slum areas, including Nehru Camp, Navjeevan Camp, Transit Camp A and B, and Pocket A14 in Kalkaji.

She also alleged that violence and threats are being used to intimidate voters in these slum clusters.

The AAP leader, seeking re-election from Kalkaji, is pitted against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba.

Citing recent incidents where locals were allegedly threatened and attacked, Atishi called for an increased presence of paramilitary forces in Kalkaji's slum areas to ensure voters can cast their ballots without fear in the upcoming elections.

She also demanded round-the-clock patrolling to deter anti-social elements.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on February 8.PTI VIT VIT

